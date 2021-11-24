ARTICLE

United States: Medical Products Supply Chain Week In Review – FDA Authorizes Pfizer And Moderna Booster For All Adults

In the past week, the FDA authorized the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for all adult age groups, while the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) also recommended the Moderna vaccine booster for all adults. Pfizer submitted an emergency use authorization (EUA) request for its oral COVID-19 treatment. President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Executive Order for its implementation. The FDA issued updated guidance for manufacturers of SARS-CoV-2 tests. Please see details for these and other supply chain developments below:

