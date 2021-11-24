Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

This week, HHS, Labor, Treasury, and OPM released the Prescription Drug and Health Care Spending interim final rule, and the House passed the Build Back Better Act. Read more about these actions and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

December 1, 2021: HHS announced a public meeting of the Advisory Committee on Blood and Tissue Safety and Availability (ACBTSA). For this meeting, the committee will discuss and vote on a recommendation pertaining to a proposed update to the 2020 Public Health Service (PHS) Guideline for Assessing Solid Organ Donors and Monitoring Transplant Recipients for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis B Virus, and Hepatitis C Virus Infection.

December 1-2, 2021: CMS announced two public virtual meetings for New Revisions to the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Code Set. The meetings will discuss CMS' preliminary coding recommendations for new revisions to the HCPCS Level II code set.

December 9, 2021: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the Advisory Committee to the Director. The meeting will discuss the NIH Director's Report, an update on COVID-19 science, ACD Working Group updates, and other business of the Committee.

December 14-15, 2021: The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced a public meeting of the Advisory Committee on Infant and Maternal Mortality (ACIMM). The ACIMM advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Secretary) on department activities, partnerships, policies, and programs directed at reducing infant mortality, maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity, and improving the health status of infants and women before, during, and after pregnancy.

December 16, 2021: The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) announced a public meeting for Software Developers on the Common Formats for Patient Safety Data Collection. AHRQ coordinates the development of sets of standardized definitions and formats (Common Formats) that make it possible to collect, aggregate, and analyze uniformly structured information about health care quality and patient safety for local, regional, and national learning.

December 16, 2021: CDC announced a public meeting of the Board of Scientific Counselors, Center for Preparedness and Response, (BSC, CPR). The Board is charged with providing advice and guidance concerning strategies and goals for the programs and research within CPR, monitoring the overall strategic direction and focus of the CPR Divisions and Offices, and administration and oversight of peer review for CPR scientific programs.

December 20, 2021: NIH announced a public meeting of the Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee (MDCC). The purpose of this meeting is to bring together committee members, representing government agencies, patient advocacy groups, other voluntary health organizations, and patients and their families to update one another on progress relevant to the Action Plan for the Muscular Dystrophies and to coordinate activities and discuss gaps and opportunities leading to better understanding of the muscular dystrophies, advances in treatments, and improvements in patients' and their families' lives.

January 21, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health. The meeting will discuss a report from the Director of the Center and other staff, as well as review and evaluate grant applications.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. House of Representatives

On November 17, 2021, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce held a markup of 12 bills. Legislation under consideration included: H.R. 5561, the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Reauthorization Act; H.R. 5487, the Stillbirth Health Improvement and Education for Autumn Act of 2021" or the "SHINE for Autumn Act of 2021; H.R. 1193, the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act; H.R. 1667, the Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act; H.R. 3320, the Allied Health Workforce Diversity Act of 2021; H.R. 4555, the Oral Health Literacy and Awareness Act of 2021; H.R. 5551, the Improving the Health of Children Act; H.R. 3537, the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act; H.R. 1218, the Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act; H.R. 2501, the Spectrum Coordination Act; H.R. 5502, the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers Act; and H.R. 4594, the Restoring Brand USA Act.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On November 16, 2021, HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) published a report entitled, 2021 Top Management & Performance Challenges Facing HHS. The 2021 Top Management and Performance Challenges Facing HHS is an annual publication. In this edition, OIG has identified six top management and performance challenges (TMCs) that HHS faces as it strives to fulfill its mission to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services.

On November 16, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Vaccine Development: Capabilities and Challenges for Addressing Infectious Diseases. This report discusses technologies, approaches, and associated challenges for vaccine (1) research and development, (2) testing, and (3) manufacturing, as well as (4) the economic factors that affect vaccine investment.

On November 17, 2021, GAO published a report entitled, Medicare: Information on the Transition to Alternative Payment Models by Providers in Rural, Health Professional Shortage, or Underserved Areas. In recent years, CMS has developed and implemented new Medicare payment models, including alternative payment models (APM), in an effort to shift from paying providers based on the volume of care provided to the quality of care provided (value-based payments). One type of APM, Advanced APMs, are designed to encourage providers to share in both the financial rewards and risk of caring for Medicare beneficiaries. GAO's analysis of CMS data found that a smaller percentage of providers eligible to participate in Advanced APMs (eligible providers) in rural or health professional shortage areas (shortage areas) participated in them each year from 2017 through 2019 compared to providers not located in these areas.

On November 18, 2021, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) published a cost estimate on the Estimated Budgetary Effects of Title III, Committee on Energy and Commerce, H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act. CBO estimates that enacting this title would result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $281.5 billion over the 2022-2031 period. That increase in the deficit would result from an increase in direct spending of $304.4 billion and an increase in revenues of $22.9 billion.

On November 18, 2021, CBO published a cost estimate on the Estimated Budgetary Effects of Title XIII, Committee on Ways and Means, H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act. CBO estimates that enacting this title would result in a net decrease in the unified deficit totaling $797.7 billion over the 2022-2031 period. That decrease in the deficit would result from an increase in direct spending of $411.5 billion and an increase in revenues of $1,209.3 billion.

On November 18, 2021, the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) published a report entitled, Guaranteeing Integrated Care for Dual Eligible Individuals. This report builds upon the BPC's July 2020 report urging integration of Medicare and Medicaid services for all individuals who are eligible for both programs (commonly referred to as dual eligible individuals). In that report, BPC recommended that Congress and HHS provide incentives to states to integrate care for this population, including technical assistance and financial resources. The report also recommended a federal "fallback" program for states that choose not to integrate care.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On November 15, 2021, CMS announced that CMS' aggressive corrective actions led to an estimated $20.72 billion reduction of Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) improper payments over seven years. The 2021 Medicare FFS estimated improper payment rate (claims processed July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) is 6.26% ? an historic low. This is the fifth consecutive year the Medicare FFS improper payment rate has been below the 10% threshold for compliance established in the Payment Integrity Information Act of 2019. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On November 15, 2021, the White House issued an Executive Order on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In the Executive Order, President Joseph Biden said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an investment in U.S. infrastructure and competitiveness. It will help rebuild America's roads, bridges, and rails; expand access to clean drinking water; work to ensure access to high-speed Internet throughout the Nation; tackle the climate crisis; advance environmental justice; and invest in communities. More information can be found here.

On November 18, 2021, HHS announced that the Biden Administration has secured 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer's promising COVID-19 oral antiviral drug, contingent on emergency use authorization (EUA) or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The investigational drug, Paxlovid, is being developed to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults diagnosed with COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to severe illness that could lead to hospitalization or death. The company recently announced the results of a pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial which found that a treatment course of one dose every 12 hours for five days reduced the rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 or death by nearly 90 percent in patients treated within three days of symptom onset. Similar results were found when treated within five days of symptom onset. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On November 18, 2021, HHS, through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and Office for Civil Rights (OCR), announced actions to further civil rights and equal opportunity for all people, irrespective of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and religion. HHS through OCR and ACF reestablished its commitment to furthering nondiscrimination and upholding the law by rescinding waivers issued by the prior Administration. More information on this announcement can be found here.

