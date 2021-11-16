ARTICLE

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team.

Future of Health Care in the US Series

On this episode of Health Care Beat, our special series continues on Seyfarth's publication, The Future of Health Care in the US: What a Post-Pandemic Health Care System Could Look Like (Second Edition). Host Adam Laughton discusses the chapter he authored that focuses on three key areas specific to HIPAA and privacy regulation: 1) the impact that new and developing virtual and remote technologies will have on the shape and scope of HIPAA and associated privacy issues; 2) whether the COVID-19 contingency waivers will be repealed entirely, remain in place, or substantially survive in some modified form; and 3) recent developments not directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but which still have significant potential to alter HIPAA regulations and enforcement in the future.

