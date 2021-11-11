self

11.10.2021

We connect with David Garcia again to discuss the latest in healthcare and antitrust developments. Much has changed since his last visit three years ago and he walks us through some of those trends. He highlights how M&A transactions continue to rise and predicts what may finally put a halt on them. David discusses the race for innovation and how it has impacted the entire healthcare system in the states and globally. Finally, he discusses how states play a role in the regulation and the federal government's role in the antitrust field.

Joining host Michael Cohen to share his deep insight on competition laws in the healthcare industry is David Garcia. David is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Century City office, a litigator with a broad background in complex civil litigation for major U.S. companies, including extensive class action and multidistrict litigation experience. His practice focuses principally on antitrust litigation and counseling with particular emphasis on the entertainment industry, healthcare litigation and mergers and the intersection between antitrust and intellectual property in litigation and joint ventures.

Thank you for listening! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. Rate and Review this show in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

Where are we when it comes to healthcare and antitrust status?

How has healthcare M&A changed from three years ago?

How has America benefited from the privatization of healthcare?

What are the inequities at play in healthcare and what will it take to change that?

How are states playing a part in the healthcare regulation system?

What does it mean that the FTC pulled the vertical merger guidelines, but the DOJ did not?

What's unfair in violating an antitrust stature?

Resources Mentioned:

Nota Bene Episode 20: The Evolving Nature of the U.S. Healthcare Industry with David Garcia (Jan. 23, 2019)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.