Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, CMS released two annual payment final rules, and the Biden administration issued two interim final rules on COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Read more about these actions and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

November 17, 2021: The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality. The meeting will begin with an introduction of new NAC members and then an update on AHRQ's Subcommittee of the National Advisory Council (SNAC) on Healthcare Quality Measurement. The agenda will also include a discussion on primary care.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality. The meeting will begin with an introduction of new NAC members and then an update on AHRQ's Subcommittee of the National Advisory Council (SNAC) on Healthcare Quality Measurement. The agenda will also include a discussion on primary care. November 29, 2021: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The meeting will discuss concept clearance of proposed initiatives.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The meeting will discuss concept clearance of proposed initiatives. December 6-7, 2021: NIH announced a public meeting of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The agenda includes the NICHD Director's report; NCMRR Director's report; Highlighting Pediatric Rehabilitation and Robotics; Concept Clearance; Highlighting Caregiving during COVID; Progress on the NIH Rehabilitation Research Plan; Updates on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (NICHD STRIVE initiative); NIH Common Fund Activities; Highlighting Wearable Technologies and Data Analysis; and Agenda Planning for Next Board Meeting in May 2022.

NIH announced a public meeting of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The agenda includes the NICHD Director's report; NCMRR Director's report; Highlighting Pediatric Rehabilitation and Robotics; Concept Clearance; Highlighting Caregiving during COVID; Progress on the NIH Rehabilitation Research Plan; Updates on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (NICHD STRIVE initiative); NIH Common Fund Activities; Highlighting Wearable Technologies and Data Analysis; and Agenda Planning for Next Board Meeting in May 2022. December 9, 2021: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Toxicology Program (NTP) Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC). The BSC, a federally chartered, external advisory group composed of scientists from the public and private sectors, will review and provide advice on programmatic activities.

NIH announced a public meeting of the National Toxicology Program (NTP) Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC). The BSC, a federally chartered, external advisory group composed of scientists from the public and private sectors, will review and provide advice on programmatic activities. December 14, 2021: CDC announced a public meeting of the Advisory Council for the Elimination of Tuberculosis Meeting (ACET). The Council advises and makes recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Assistant Secretary for Health, and the Director, CDC, regarding the elimination of tuberculosis (TB).

CDC announced a public meeting of the Advisory Council for the Elimination of Tuberculosis Meeting (ACET). The Council advises and makes recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Assistant Secretary for Health, and the Director, CDC, regarding the elimination of tuberculosis (TB). December 16, 2021: HHS announced a public meeting of the National Biodefense Science Board (NBSB). The NBSB provides expert advice and guidance on scientific, technical, and other matters of special interest to HHS regarding current and future chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological agents, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate.

HHS announced a public meeting of the National Biodefense Science Board (NBSB). The NBSB provides expert advice and guidance on scientific, technical, and other matters of special interest to HHS regarding current and future chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological agents, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate. December 16, 2021: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced a public meeting of the Interdepartmental Serious Mental Illness Coordinating Committee (ISMICC). The meeting will provide information on federal efforts related to serious mental illness (SMI) and serious emotional disturbance (SED).

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced a public meeting of the Interdepartmental Serious Mental Illness Coordinating Committee (ISMICC). The meeting will provide information on federal efforts related to serious mental illness (SMI) and serious emotional disturbance (SED). January 25-26, 2022: NIH announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Council on Aging. The agenda will feature a call to order and report from the Director; discussion of future meeting dates; consideration of minutes of last meeting; reports from Task Force on Minority Aging Research, Working Group on Program; Council Speaker; and Program highlights.

II. Congressional Hearings

Event Notices

U.S. House of Representatives

On November 4, 2021, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce held a markup of nine bills that invest in public health and provide resources and support to caregivers, providers, and patients. Legislation under consideration included: H.R. 1193, the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act; H.R. 1667, the Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act; H.R. 3297, the Public Health Workforce Loan Repayment Act of 2021; H.R. 3320, the Allied Health Workforce Diversity Act of 2021; H.R. 3537, the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act; H.R. 4555, the Oral Health Literacy and Awareness Act of 2021; H.R. 5487, the Stillbirth Health Improvement and Education for Autumn Act of 2021 (SHINE for Autumn Act of 2021); H.R. 5551, the Improving the Health of Children Act; and H.R. 5561, the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Reauthorization Act.

On November 4, 2021, the House Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing entitled, The Texas Abortion Ban and its Devastating Impact on Communities and Families. Witnesses present included: Khiara M. Bridges, J.D., Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law; Catherine Glenn Foster, M.A., J.D., President & CEO, Americans United for Life; Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, DO, OB/GYN, Board Member, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Board Member, Texas Equal Access Fund; and Stephanie Loraine Pineiro, MSW, Co-Executive Director, Florida Access Network.

U.S. Senate

On November 4, 2021, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions (HELP) held a hearing entitled, Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response. Witnesses present included: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health; Janet Woodcock, MD, Acting Commissioner, United States Food and Drug Administration; and Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, United States Department of Health and Human Services.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On November 2, 2021, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) published a presentation entitled, CBO's Budget and Economic Analysis During the Pandemic. Phillip Swagel, Director of the CBO, outlined the agency's budget and economic analysis during the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic and described some of the challenges involved in analyzing current economic policy. His remarks focused on CBO's analysis of health policy, the macroeconomic effects of the legislative response to the pandemic, and labor market issues arising from the response and recovery. He also discussed the long-term effects of the recovery on economic growth, jobs, wages, productivity, and climate change.

On November 2, 2021, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Medicare Part D: A First Look at Medicare Prescription Drug Plans in 2022. During the Medicare open enrollment period from October 15 to December 7 each year, beneficiaries can enroll in a plan that provides Part D prescription drug coverage, either a stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) as a supplement to traditional Medicare, or a Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan (MA-PD), which covers all Medicare benefits, including drugs. This issue brief provides an overview of the Medicare Part D marketplace in 2022 and key trends over time, focusing primarily on stand-alone PDPs.

On November 4, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, COVID-19: HHS Agencies' Planned Reviews of Vaccine Distribution and Communication Efforts Should Include Stakeholder Perspectives. This report examines (1) stakeholder perspectives on federal programs to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines, (2) efforts to inform health officials, providers, and the public about vaccination, and (3) actions HHS agencies are taking to evaluate their vaccine implementation efforts.

On November 4, 2021, KFF published an issue brief entitled, Rapid Home Tests for COVID-19: Issues with Availability and Access in the U.S. In the brief, KFF examines the various interrelated factors that have contributed to rapid home test scarcity in the U.S. and the barriers that have contributed to the scarcity of rapid home COVID-19 tests in the U.S. Notably, KFF identified the following factors: (1) the regulatory framework; (2) supply chain and the unpredictability of demand; (3) federal investment; (4) federal messaging and guidance; and (5) cost and coverage.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On November 1, 2021, HHS announced the start of the HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period. This year, on top of providing health care plans at record-low costs, the Biden-Harris Administration has extended the Marketplace Open Enrollment Period by 30 days through January 15 to ensure everyone possible has enough time to get covered. To help communities with disproportionately high uninsurance rates, the Biden-Harris Administration has quadrupled its Navigator footprint of people who can assist with the process of getting covered. More information about this announcement can be found here.

On November 3, 2021, following FDA's recent action authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years of age and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CMS announced it is reminding eligible consumers that coverage is available without cost-sharing under Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and in the commercial market for this critical protection from the virus. As with all vaccines, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was tested thoroughly in this age group prior to its authorization for emergency use. While the effects of COVID-19 for a child can last for several months, the most commonly reported side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine in the clinical trial participants were generally mild to moderate in severity, and most went away within one to two days. More information about this announcement can be found here.

On November 4, 2021, the Indian Health Service announced $46.4 million in funding opportunities to address suicide, domestic violence, and substance abuse, and supporting an integrative approach to the delivery of behavioral health services for American Indians and Alaska Natives. More information about this funding can be found here.

Click here to view the members of our Health Care Legislative & Public Policy team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.