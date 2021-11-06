Now One Service Delivers All the Insights You Need to Navigate the No Surprises Act (NSA)—State and Federal Regulatory Tracking, Detailed Analyses, Compliance Guidance and More. Click Here to Download Your Free Checklists for Payers and Providers to Be Sure You're Ready to Meet the New NSA Requirements

The No Surprises Act (NSA) establishes new comprehensive federal protections against surprise medical billing. At the same time, however, it raises complicated new questions about the interaction of the NSA with state laws that also provide protection against surprise billing. The NSA explicitly addresses this issue by defining the types of state laws that will supersede the federal requirements. But there are situations in which federal law will preempt state law—and other cases where state and federal law will apply simultaneously. The federal government has provided limited guidance on these issues, which means state insurance or health regulators may have discretion in how they apply state laws in light of the NSA.

To help you navigate the challenges and complexities that the NSA introduces, Manatt Health is launching a No Surprises Act Toolkit that includes four high-value components to be delivered across the next six months:

An NSA Tracker that will track guidance from state and federal regulators on how state and federal laws apply. Updated every two weeks to keep pace with new developments, the tracker will provide brief summaries as well as links to each state regulation, bulletin or other guidance. Deep-dive analyses of all new NSA-related regulations and their implications. Detailed checklists for providers and payers, providing a step-by-step roadmap to compliance requirements. Access to Manatt on Health: Insights You Trust (formerly Insights@ManattHealth), Manatt's premium information service that delivers in-depth insights and analysis focused on the legal, policy and market developments that matter to you, keeping you ahead of the trends shaping our evolving health ecosystem. Manatt on Health includes weekly analyses of federal and state health reform activity; detailed regulatory and guidance summaries and analyses of key federal legislation; and 50-state trackers of state actions across a range of key topics, from telehealth changes to 340B to Drivers of Health. The NSA offering gives you three options for accessing Manatt on Health—a full 12-month subscription at a 10% discount, a six-month subscription or a one-month free trial.

Our NSA Toolkit delivers information that is essential for both health plans and providers—particularly those operating across multiple states. Fully understanding state and federal guidance—and the interactions between them—will be imperative for ensuring that providers' billing practices and plans' processing practices are compliant. With guidance remaining in flux, Manatt's NSA offering ensures that plans and providers have clear, complete and up-to-date information on what regulators are saying, so they are prepared to implement the law.

Click here to download your free checklists for payers and providers to be sure you are ready for the NSA's new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.