CHICAGO, November 1, 2021 - Arnold & Porter announced today that Christopher Anderson has joined the firm's Corporate & Finance practice as a partner, resident in Chicago.

Derek Stoldt, co-chair of the firm's Corporate & Finance practice, said: "Chris is a highly regarded lawyer with unique experience in complex healthcare transactions. His expertise in navigating matters involving healthcare providers, digital health, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, and healthcare software products will be greatly beneficial to our clients. More specifically, the addition of Chris and his broad experience to our renowned Healthcare Provider Transactions practice will be immediately accretive and further enhance our ability to service clients across multiple specialties in the provider space."

Mr. Anderson is a healthcare transactional and regulatory lawyer who represents private equity funds, venture capitalists, strategic investors, lenders, institutional and professional healthcare providers, telehealth/health tech companies, and life science companies in connection with planning, structuring, and executing transactions and other strategic business arrangements in the healthcare and life sciences industries. His transactional experience includes M&A, divestitures, joint ventures and other affiliations, corporate reorganizations, and financings while his regulatory practice includes advising clients on various fraud and abuse and self-referral matters, HIPAA and other data security compliance issues, as well as state licensure, corporate practice of medicine and dentistry, and fee split problems.

In joining the firm, Mr. Anderson commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Arnold & Porter, a firm that provides cross disciplinary expertise in the transactional, regulatory, and litigation areas. As the healthcare and med tech industries are constantly evolving, I look forward to working with the exceptional Corporate & Finance team as well as my regulatory colleagues to provide excellent strategic and transactional service to clients on cutting-edge transactions in these industries."

Mr. Anderson earned his JD from DePaul University College of Law and received his BA from the University of Notre Dame.

His arrival follows the recent Chicago additions of partners Andre Geverola, former Director of Criminal Litigation in the Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division, who joined the firm's Antitrust/Competition practice group, and Valarie Hays, a former federal prosecutor who joined the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations practice. The firm also recently added four patent litigators to the Chicago office, bolstering the firm's patent litigation practice. These arrivals demonstrate the firm's commitment to growing its Chicago presence and expanding in a significant market.

The additional arrivals of partners Christopher Willott and Alex Gendzier, who both joined the firm in New York, further strengthen the firm's broader Corporate & Finance practice.

About Arnold & Porter's Chicago Office

Attorneys in the firm's growing Chicago office represent clients in matters involving antitrust, bankruptcy and restructuring, real estate, private equity, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, structured finance and asset securitization, litigation, white collar defense & investigations, intellectual property, and executive compensation and employee benefits.

About Arnold & Porter's Corporate and Finance Practice

Arnold & Porter's Corporate and Finance practice represents sovereign nations and sub-sovereign and quasi-governmental issuers in capital markets and financing transactions; corporate issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered issuances of equity and debt, ranging from emerging companies in venture capital financings and IPOs to large-cap public companies in SEC-registered offerings and continuing reporting and compliance; banks and non-bank lenders and borrowers in secured loan transactions; private equity firms and public and private corporations in all manner of mergers, acquisitions, and dispositions; and hedge funds, private equity funds, and other investment vehicles in their formation, product development, and regulatory compliance. The Corporate and Finance practice is closely integrated with other leading practice groups at the firm, thereby providing a full-service solution for our clients.

About Arnold & Porter

With nearly 1,000 lawyers practicing in 13 offices around the globe, Arnold & Porter serves clients across 40 distinct practice areas. The firm offers 100 years of renowned regulatory expertise, sophisticated litigation and transactional practices, and leading multidisciplinary offerings in the life sciences and financial services industries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.