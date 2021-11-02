Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Future of Health Care in the US Series

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we continue our special series focused on Seyfarth's publication, The Future of Health Care in the US: What a Post-Pandemic Health Care System Could Look Like (Second Edition). Cindy Mitchell, a partner in the firm's Real Estate department and co-chair of the Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals group, along with Chris DeMeo, a partner in the Corporate department, join host Adam Laughton to discuss the chapter they authored on nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and assisted living facilities, and how the pandemic has resulted in important changes to sector-specific service and delivery models.

