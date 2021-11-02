Additional authors include Jess Kahn and Ashka Dave, McKinsey & Company

Following the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE), states will resume normal eligibility and enrollment activities for all enrollees in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The volume of expected redetermination activity at the end of the PHE is unprecedented.

Throughout the pandemic, every state has experienced increased enrollment while simultaneously pausing regular eligibility and enrollment operations for the over 70 million people who already had health coverage through Medicaid and CHIP. Many enrollees have not gone through the redetermination process in nearly two years, and some have never had to redetermine their Medicaid eligibility because they enrolled during the pandemic.

In a new issue brief prepared for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's State Health and Value Strategies program, Manatt Health reviews state Medicaid/CHIP agency data and system "table stakes": strategies that will have the highest impact for states seeking to ensure that eligible enrollees are able to keep or transition to new affordable health coverage when the PHE continuous coverage requirements end.

To download the full issue brief, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.