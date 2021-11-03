ARTICLE

United States: The Federal Trade Commission's New Policy Statement For Its Health Breach Notification Rule (Video)

The FTC published a key policy statement in September that announced a broad interpretation of its Health Breach Notification Rule, what constitutes a “breach of security,” and its intentions to enforce the Rule.

Sean Sullivan and Andrew Liebler discuss what triggers reporting obligations, how the FTC will start enforcing the rule, and who it may affect.

