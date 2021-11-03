To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The FTC published a key policy statement in September that
announced a broad interpretation of its Health Breach Notification
Rule, what constitutes a “breach of security,” and its
intentions to enforce the Rule.
Sean
Sullivan and Andrew
Liebler discuss what triggers reporting obligations, how the
FTC will start enforcing the rule, and who it may affect.
On October 13th our friends over at STAT broke the news [sorry, Paywall] about a "warranty" pilot program from Pfizer that offers both patients and health plans (including Medicare Part D plans) the opportunity to receive a refund ...
In the last year, there have been many changes to the scope of practice and collaboration/supervision requirements for advanced practice providers such as APRNs and physician assistants in the state of Florida.
As anticipated, the federal government has been monitoring the potential for fraud and abuse involving telehealth. Providers, lab owners, and medical equipment companies have been recent targets of investigations.