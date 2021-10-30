Editor's Note: At the end of the public health emergency (PHE), people currently enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are at risk of losing their coverage unless state Medicaid/CHIP agencies take steps to update enrollee mailing addresses and other contact information. In a new expert perspective for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's State Health & Value Strategies program, summarized below, Manatt examines the information technology (IT) system, policy and operational strategies states can consider to update key enrollee contact information and ensure eligible enrollees are able to keep or transition to new affordable health coverage at the end of the PHE. Click here to read the full expert perspective.

Currently, states are maintaining continuous enrollment of all Medicaid enrollees as a condition of receiving enhanced federal funding under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).1 Many states have also paused renewals and disenrollments for their CHIP enrollees.2 States' authority to maintain continuous coverage for Medicaid/CHIP enrollees is currently slated to expire at the end of December 2021, when the federal COVID-19 PHE ends.3

State eligibility renewal processes rely heavily on communication with enrollees by mail.4 Long-standing challenges with maintaining accurate enrollee mailing addresses will be particularly acute at the end of the PHE because, in most states, enrollees have not had contact with the Medicaid/CHIP agencies in over a year and therefore had no opportunity to update address information. Additionally, housing instability has become more prevalent among lower-income individuals and families during the pandemic.5

The following are strategies that state Medicaid/CHIP agencies can consider to improve communications and coverage retention for eligible enrollees at the end of the PHE and beyond.

IT System Strategies

States may consider adopting a number of IT system enhancements to help obtain the most up-to-date contact information, including:

During the PHE, Medicaid/CHIP enrollees may have engaged with multiple programs through which they provided updated address information, mobile phone numbers and email addresses. To optimize contact information access and validation, states may want to combine several data sources on their enrollees. States could start by identifying high-impact supplemental contact data sources, such as unemployment insurance, Medicaid managed care organizations and the immunization registry. States could then estimate what percentage of their enrollees have interacted with these programs since March 2020 and whether those interactions involved providing current contact information. States could also establish a hierarchy of verification data sources (e.g., which sources are going to be the source of truth based on recency or reliability). Expand Capabilities and Capacities of Online Portals. Mobile access to applications and online accounts not only facilitates engagement with enrollees but also can significantly reduce the workload for state and county agencies. Online portals may be particularly important for collecting up-to-date mailing addresses, emails, mobile numbers and other critical information/documentation for redeterminations. The portal account should be easy to create and access, as well as supported by an IT infrastructure capable of handling high volumes of traffic.

Operational Strategies

States can also consider implementing the following policy and operational strategies to help mitigate coverage loss for eligible individuals who experience an address change before the end of the pandemic:

States with Medicaid managed care contractors can consider leveraging their health plans to conduct outreach to update member mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses, as well as to reiterate the need to complete the renewal process in a timely manner. Partner with Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) and Application Assisters. Beyond managed care plans, states can look to enrollment brokers, CBOs and navigators to get the word out about updating contact information.

Next Steps

At the end of the PHE, eligible Medicaid/CHIP enrollees will face unprecedented challenges maintaining their coverage. States will likely need to plan for and implement strategies, such as updating consumer contact information, to retain the coverage gains of the past two years.

Footnotes

