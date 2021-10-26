ARTICLE

Washington, D.C. partner Jodi Terranova and associate Callyson Grove co-authored "Anatomy of a Medical Malpractice Case" for the September 2021 edition of Bloomberg Law. Medical malpractice is a common claim of negligence arising when a patient alleges an injury due to a health care professional deviating from the accepted standard of care. Jodi and Callyson discuss the various elements of this negligence claim, such as duty, breach, causation and damages. They further discuss how the burden of proof falls on the plaintiff and requires expert testimony, as well as procedural issues, common defenses and the appeals process.

