Prepared for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's State Health and Value Strategies program

The crisis in immigrant health coverage has been both highlighted and exacerbated by the recent pandemic. Access to affordable health coverage and health care for immigrant populations in the U.S. is critical to advancing health equity and reducing health disparities.

In "Supporting Health Equity and Affordable Health Coverage for Immigrant Populations: State-Funded Affordable Coverage Programs for Immigrants," a new issue brief prepared for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's State Health and Value Strategies program, Manatt Health provides an overview of the national immigrant health coverage landscape and offers considerations for policymakers related to state-funded affordable coverage programs for low-income individuals who do not qualify for subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act or other public programs due to immigration status.

To download the full issue brief, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.