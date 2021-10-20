Kate Driscoll spoke to Bloomberg Law about lawmakers pushing to end relaxed telehealth rules for Medicare and Medicaid when the COVID-19 public health emergency is over.

According to Kate, telehealth can increase the risk of fraudulent behavior. Providers can "see a lot of patients on a large scale in various locations in a much shorter period of time than in-person visits," Kate said. "The numbers or instances of fraud can be on a much larger scale than in-person visits."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally published by Bloomberg Law

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved