I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Institute on Aging's Board of Scientific Counselors. The meeting will review and evaluate personnel qualifications and performance, and competence of individual investigators and hear a Committee discussion, individual presentations, and laboratory overview. October 26, 2021: FDA announced a public advisory committee meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). The general function of the committee is to provide advice and recommendations to FDA on regulatory issues.

HHS announced a public meeting of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. The purpose of this meeting is to present and vote on the Task Force Final Report with recommended Implementation Plan and Accountability Plan for mitigating inequities caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and for preventing such inequities in the future. November 8-9, 2021: The Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP) announced a public meeting of the Advisory Board on Toxic Substances and Worker Health for the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA). The purpose of the Advisory Board is to advise the Secretary with respect to: 1) the Site Exposure Matrices (SEM) of the Department of Labor; 2) medical guidance for claims examiners for claims with the EEOICPA program, with respect to the weighing of the medical evidence of claimants; 3) evidentiary requirements for claims under Part B of EEOICPA related to lung disease; 4) the work of industrial hygienists and staff physicians and consulting physicians of the Department of Labor and reports of such hygienists and physicians to ensure quality, objectivity, and consistency; 5) the claims adjudication process generally, including review of procedure manual changes prior to incorporation into the manual and claims for medical benefits; and 6) such other matters as the Secretary considers appropriate.

FDA announced a virtual public meeting entitled, Enhanced Drug Distribution Security at the Package Level Under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). This public meeting is intended to provide members of the pharmaceutical distribution supply chain and other interested stakeholders an opportunity to discuss enhanced drug distribution security requirements of the DSCSA related to system attributes necessary to enable secure tracing of product at the package level. December 8-9, 2021: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a public meeting for the Mine Safety and Health Research Advisory Committee (MSHRAC). This committee is charged with providing advice to the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services; the Director, CDC; and the Director, NIOSH, on priorities in mine safety and health research, including grants and contracts for such research.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. House of Representatives

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

IV. Other Health Policy News

On October 8, 2021, HHS launched a Spanish version of its QuestionBuilder app, which can help Latino patients prepare for their in-person or telehealth appointments. The HHS Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) built QuestionBuilder en Español, which is being released during Hispanic Heritage Month and Health Literacy Month, to improve health care access and equity for Latinos. Latinos have among the highest uninsured rate of any racial or ethnic group within the United States. HHS also released a report that shows insurance coverage and access to care improved significantly for Latinos between 2013 and 2016 after passage of the Affordable Care Act. Despite these improvements, however, Latinos are still more likely to delay care and are less likely to have a usual source of care – disparities that are even larger among Spanish speaking individuals. More information on these actions can be found here.

On October 8, 2021, HHS released a fact sheet highlighting several initiatives to promote behavioral health for children and youth. More information on the fact sheet can be found here.

On October 14, 2021, HHS announced the availability of $100 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for state-run programs that support, recruit, and retain primary care clinicians who live and work in underserved communities. This funding represents a five-fold increase to the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) State Loan Repayment Program (SLRP), and helps improve health equity by ensuring that clinicians working in high-need communities remain in them. More information on this funding can be found here.

On October 15, 2021, the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) issued a Renewal of Determination that a public health emergency exists. As a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed, effective October 18, 2021, the determination that a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide. More information about this renewal can be found here.

