European Union:
Covid-19 Booster Shots Win Broad Backing From European Regulator
06 October 2021
Cooley LLP
"Europe's top health regulator issued a broad
endorsement of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, diverging from US
officials' more limited recommendation, and paving the way
for more countries across the continent to offer additional doses
to the already vaccinated."
Read the article (subscription may be
required)
Originally Published by The Wall Street Journal
