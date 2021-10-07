ARTICLE

No Surprises Act – Notice Requirements Brennan Manna & Diamond On July 1, 2021, the Biden Administration passed an interim final rule: Part 1 of the "Requirements Related to Surprise Billing Act," in an attempt to curb excessive costs patients are required to pay in relation to surprise billing.

California Governor Takes Action To Combat Emotional Support Animal Fraud Seyfarth Shaw LLP Yesterday, September 16, having just defeated a recall effort, California Governor Newsom signed into law a bill, AB 468, that will impose various requirements, effective January 1, 2022, ...

False Claims Act Spotlight (3 Of 3): Changing Landscape Of The FCA In The Courts Proskauer Rose LLP Over the past few weeks, we have covered recent updates to the False Claims Act ("FCA"), first discussing the recent recension of the "Brand Memo" and the resulting restoration of the Department of Justice's...

FTC Adopts Policy Statement On Privacy Breaches By Health Apps And Connected Devices Covington & Burling On September 15, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") adopted, on a 3-2 party-line vote, a policy statement that takes a broad view of which health apps and connected devices are subject to the...

California Attorney General Issues Bulletin On Health Data Breach Reporting Requirements Jones Day The California Attorney General ("AG") has issued guidance reminding health care providers of their duty to report health care data breaches and to comply with other state and federal data privacy laws.