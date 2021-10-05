ARTICLE

Health Care attorney Brianna J. Santolli will be a guest speaker on the "Compliance Guy" Live Podcast, "Fact, Fiction or Something Else," on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. Hosted by Sean Weiss, the live podcast will feature a panel of leading physicians and data experts in disease treatment in the U.S. and abroad to discuss vaccine mandates, efficacy vs adverse effects of the vaccine, data, and physicians' refusal to treat the unvaccinated. Brianna will focus on the legal considerations regarding vaccine mandates, and the legal and potential ethical implications of physician refusal to treat the unvaccinated.

Visit the Compliance Guy for more information.

