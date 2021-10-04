self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Future of Health Care in the US Series

This episode of Health Care Beat is the first in a special series focused on Seyfarth's recently released publication, The Future of Health Care in the US: What a Post-Pandemic Health Care System Could Look Like (Second Edition). Sheryl Tatar Dacso, partner in the firm's Corporate department and member of the Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals industry group, joins host Adam Laughton to discuss the chapter she authored that addresses how COVID-19 has influenced how practitioners engage with patients to deliver health care services, operate a clinical practice, and get paid.

To request a copy of the Future of Health Care in the US publication, click here.

