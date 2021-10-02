Stacy Cline Amin spoke to Bloomberg Law about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) plans to continue working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the event of a government shutdown.

According to Stacy, agencies with public safety functions, like the FDA, must evaluate each activity they conduct to determine if it has a source of funding or falls into an exception for "emergency circumstances" that would allow it to continue that work during a shutdown.

Although there is a public health emergency declaration for the pandemic, it doesn't mean the "emergency circumstances" exception during a shutdown applies to all public health work, Stacy added. Agencies must evaluate each nonfunded activity to determine if stopping it would "imminently threaten human life or the protection of property."

