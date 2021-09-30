Additional $25.5 Billion in COVID-19 Provider Funding

The Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") announced that an additional $25.5 billion in new funding will be available for health care providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. $8.5 billion of the funding will be allocated to the American Rescue Plan ("ARP") for providers who serve rural Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, or Medicare patients, and $17 billion will be available for Provider Relief Fund ("PRF") Phase 4 for a broad range of providers who can document revenue loss and expenses associated with the pandemic.

Applications for funding open on September 29, 2021. For more information about eligibility requirements, the documents and information providers will need to complete their application, and the application process for PRF Phase 4 and ARP Rural payments, visit the Health Resources and Services Administration website.

