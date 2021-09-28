Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations. Read more about this authorization and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

October 13, 2021: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a virtual public meeting of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. The purpose of the IACC meeting is to discuss business, agency updates, and issues related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) research and services activities.

NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the Clinical Center Research Hospital Board. The meeting will include the CEO Update, Patient Safety and Clinical Quality Update, and discuss other business of the Board. October 20-21, 2021: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a virtual public meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The committee is charged with advising the Director, CDC, on the use of immunizing agents. The agenda will include discussions on adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule, Ebola vaccine, hepatitis vaccines, herpes zoster vaccines, Orthopoxviruses vaccine, influenza vaccines, pneumococcal vaccine, cholera vaccine and tickborne encephalitis vaccine.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On September 22, 2021, the Senate Committee on Finance held a hearing entitled, Hearing to Consider the Nominations of Christi A. Grimm, of Colorado, to be Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services and Neil Harvey MacBride, of Virginia, to be General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury. Witnesses present included Christi A. Grimm, United States Department of Health and Human Services; and Neil Harvey MacBride, United States Department of the Treasury.

U.S. House of Representatives

On September 22, 2021, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing entitled, Putting Kids First: Addressing COVID-19's Impacts on Children. Witnesses present included: Lee Savio Beers, M.D., F.A.A.P., President, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP); Margaret G. Rush, M.D., President, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt; Arthur Evans, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, American Psychological Association (APA); Kelly Danielpour, Founder, VaxTeen; and Tracy Beth Hoeg, M.D., Ph.D., Epidemiologist and Public Health Expert, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Research Associate, University of California, Davis, and Private Practice Physician.

On September 22, 2021, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing entitled, Recognizing and Building on the Success of Pandemic Relief Programs. Witnesses present included: Indivar Dutta-Gupta, Co-Executive Director, Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality, on behalf of Georgetown University Law Center; Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President, American Action Forum; H. Luke Shaefer, Professor of Social Justice and Social Policy, Associate Dean for Research and Policy Engagement, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, on behalf of University of Michigan; Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, Professor of Human Development and Social Policy, Director, Institute for Policy Research, on behalf of Northwestern University; and Starsky Wilson President, Children's Defense Fund.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On September 20, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Electronic Health Records: DOD Has Made Progress in Implementing a New System, but Challenges Persist. GAO's objectives were to (1) determine what progress the Department of Defense (DOD) has made toward implementing a new electronic health record system, and (2) identify the challenges and key risks to MHS GENESIS implementation and what steps DOD is taking to address them.

On September 20, 2021, the HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) published a report entitled, Opportunities Exist To Strengthen Evaluation and Oversight of Telehealth for Behavioral Health in Medicaid. This data brief provides insight into State evaluations and oversight of telehealth for behavioral health services as of January and February 2020, before the expansion of telehealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As States consider making telehealth expansions permanent, States can use information in this data brief to help determine which services best support enrollees. This data brief is a companion report to a data brief that describes the challenges States reported with using telehealth to provide behavioral health services to Medicaid enrollees.

On September 21, 2021, GAO published a report entitled, Supplemental Security Income: SSA Faces Ongoing Challenges with Work Incentives and Improper Payments. Prior and ongoing GAO work has identified issues with the Social Security Administration's (SSA) efforts to reduce improper payments, including overpayments, to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries in general and beneficiaries who are working in particular. This testimony describes SSA's challenges with (1) incentivizing employment for SSI recipients who wish to work, and (2) preventing improper payments to SSI recipients, including overpayments.

On September 21, 2021, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published a report entitled, Dental, Hearing, and Vision Costs and Coverage Among Medicare Beneficiaries in Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage. KFF previously analyzed dental coverage, use, and out-of-pocket spending among Medicare beneficiaries and provided an in-depth look at coverage of dental services in Medicare Advantage plans. This brief builds on that prior work by analyzing hearing and vision use, out-of-pocket spending and cost-related barriers to care among beneficiaries in traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, incorporating top-level findings from our analysis of dental services to provide a comprehensive profile of dental, hearing, and vision benefits in Medicare Advantage plans.

On September 23, 2021, GAO published a report entitled, Health Care Capsule: Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities. The "capsule" draws from several GAO reports to provide examples of these health disparities, such as COVID-19, maternal mortality, chronic health conditions, as well as disparities among veterans. GAO also offers policy considerations to help the federal government better understand health disparities and promote health equity.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On September 17, 2021, HHS announced that beginning this year, consumers will have an extra 30 days to review and choose health plans through Open Enrollment, which will run from November 1, 2021 through January 15, 2022, on HealthCare.gov. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is also expanding services provided by Federally-facilitated Marketplace (FFM) Navigators and will re-launch its "Champions for Coverage" program. The program currently includes more than 1,000 local organizations that are active in providing outreach and education about the Health Insurance Marketplace and how consumers can enroll in coverage through HealthCare.gov, Medicaid, or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). More information on this announcement can be found here.

On September 17, 2021, HHS announced nearly $350 million in awards to every state across the nation to support safe pregnancies and healthy babies. Funding will expand home visiting services to families most in need, increase access to doulas, address health disparities in infant deaths, and improve data reporting on maternal mortality. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded these funds. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On September 17, 2021, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced new resources and actions to protect reproductive health care for Texans, in response to President Joe Biden's directive. Following the passage of SB 8, President Biden launched a whole-of-government response and directed HHS to explore options to bolster access to safe and legal abortions in Texas. Secretary Becerra is announcing measures HHS will take, including grant support for clinics, and resources that outline protections for health care personnel, and reinforcement of legal protections for pregnant individuals or persons experiencing pregnancy loss in Texas. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On September 21, 2021, CMS awarded $15 million in planning grants to 20 states to support expanding community-based mobile crisis intervention services for Medicaid beneficiaries. The planning grants—funded by the ARP—provide financial resources for state Medicaid agencies to assess community needs and develop programs to bring crisis intervention services directly to individuals who are experiencing a substance use-related or mental health crisis outside a hospital or facility setting. These grants will help states integrate community-based mobile crisis intervention services into their Medicaid programs, a critical component of establishing a sustainable and public health-focused crisis support network. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On September 21, 2021, CMS made it easier to check COVID-19 vaccination rates for nursing home staff and residents with a new feature on Medicare.gov. It made vaccination data available in a user-friendly format to help people make informed decisions when choosing a nursing home for themselves or a loved one. CMS and CDC are also continuing to use this data to monitor vaccine uptake among residents and staff and to identify facilities that may need additional resources or assistance to respond to the pandemic. More information about this announcement can be found here.

On September 22, 2021, FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series in: individuals 65 years of age and older; individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19. More information on this announcement can be found here.

On September 22, 2021, HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) awarded $73 million in cooperative agreements as part of its Public Health Informatics & Technology Workforce Development Program (PHIT Workforce Program). Announced earlier this year and funded through the American Rescue Plan, the program aims to strengthen U.S. public health information technology (IT) efforts, improve COVID-19 data collection, and increase representation of underrepresented communities within the public health IT workforce. ONC will support the overall administration of the program. More information about this announcement can be found here.

On September 24, 2021, CMS announced that following FDA's recent action that authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain high-risk populations and a recommendation from CDC, CMS will continue to provide coverage for this critical protection from the virus, including booster doses, without cost sharing. Beneficiaries with Medicare pay nothing for COVID-19 vaccines or their administration, and there is no applicable copayment, coinsurance or deductible. In addition, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), nearly all Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries must receive coverage of COVID-19 vaccines and their administration, without cost-sharing. COVID-19 vaccines and their administration, including boosters, will also be covered without cost-sharing for eligible consumers of most issuers of health insurance in the commercial market. More information about this announcement can be found here.

