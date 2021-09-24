ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Putting a Plan Into Action: A Conversation With Gloria Brooks on Building End-of-Life Partnerships

As many hospices begin the hard work of exploring how collaboration can benefit their organizations, it can be helpful and inspiring to hear how others have walked the same path. In today's episode, Husch Blackwell's Meg Pekarske talks with Gloria Brooks, who traveled this road as she led Arbor Hospice and its board through its affiliation with Hospice of Michigan.

Gloria provides great insight into what it takes to make transformational change and successfully navigate through the issues that matter. She now helps hospices across the country build end-of-life partnerships through her consulting business called G. Brooks & Associates. Thank you for listening and we hope you enjoy the conversation. Tune into the full episode: https://bit.ly/3u1yOVn

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.