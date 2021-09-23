Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify and Google Play.
In this new episode of OnAir: Health Care, Akin Gump health care senior policy advisor Matthew Hittle and consultant Dr. Mario Ramirez welcome Akin Gump public law and policy partner Clete Willems and Centrient Pharmaceuticals chief legal and compliance officer Jim DeYonker.
Among the topics covered:
- The TRIPS waiver and vaccines.
- Global supply chains.
- Onshoring drug manufacturing.
- Enforcing IP outside the U.S..
