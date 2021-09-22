Starting September 19th, the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) will kick off an exciting and historic event, Telehealth Awareness Week. Created to highlight and reinforce the central role telehealth is playing in our everyday delivery of health care services to patients nationwide, especially during this unprecedented time of COVID-19, this event is a platform for members and partners of the ATA to raise awareness, educate, and support telehealth. Telehealth is health.

Foley & Lardner is honored to be a sponsor of this momentous event, alongside 65 Congressional leaders and a diverse group of organizations. We are committed to a future of care delivery that ensures all patients, no matter their location, can access the quality care they deserve.

If you are interested in being a part of the message #TelehealthIsHealth, please review the Interactive Sponsorship opportunities. And dig into the ATA Resource Center for a collection of educational materials contributed by organizations dedicated to supporting broader access to telehealth.

All ATA events this week are free and open to the public, so be sure to also take advantage and register for one of the numerous Telehealth Awareness Week Events. These include the "Telehealth Immersion Program Mini-Bootcamp" hosted by the American Medical Association on September 25th and the ATA's "7 Steps to Assessing Telehealth Technology" panel, to name just a few. For the latest news and updates on other ATA hosted events and conferences subscribe to the ATA mailing list.

We hope you'll join us in celebrating Telehealth Awareness Week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.