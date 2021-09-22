Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

This week, several Committees in the U.S. House of Representatives marked up the Build Back Better Act under budget reconciliation. Read more about this legislative update and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

September 22-23, 2021: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a virtual public meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The committee is charged with advising the Director, CDC, on the use of immunizing agents. The agenda will include discussions on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

September 28, 2021: HHS announced a virtual public meeting of the National Biodefense Science Board (NBSB). The NBSB provides expert advice and guidance on scientific, technical, and other matters of special interest to the Department regarding current and future chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological agents, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate. The NBSB will discuss high priority issues related to national public health emergency preparedness and response.

September 29, 2021: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a virtual public meeting of the National Cancer Institute Council of Research Advocates. The meeting will include Chairwoman's Remarks, NCI Updates, Legislative Update, and Director's Update.

October 20, 2021: CDC announced a virtual public meeting of the Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health (ABRWH) of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). This meeting will include discussions on the following: Work Group and Subcommittee Reports; Update on the Status of SEC Petitions; and plans for the December 2021 Advisory Board Meeting.

October 28, 2021: NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council of the Office of the Director. The meeting will include the OAR Director's Report; updates from the HIV Clinical Guidelines Working Groups of OARAC; updates from NIH HIV-related advisory councils; special invited presentations and discussions on interagency collaboration and strategic planning; and public comment.

November 2-5, 2021: The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced a virtual public meeting of the National Advisory Council on Migrant Health (NACMH). NACMH is a non-discretionary advisory body to advise, consult with, and make recommendations to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Administrator of HRSA regarding the organization, operation, selection, and funding of migrant health centers and other entities.

November 3, 2021: CDC announced a virtual public meeting of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Advisory Committee (CLIAC). This Committee is charged with providing scientific and technical advice and guidance to the Secretary, HHS; the Assistant Secretary for Health; the Director, CDC; the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and the Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On September 13, 2021, the RAND Corporation published a research brief entitled, New Patient-Centered Quality Measures for Office-Based Palliative Care. In 2017, the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) and the RAND Corporation embarked on a multiyear project funded by CMS to engage palliative care stakeholders in the development of two patient-centered quality measures of symptom management and communication. This research brief describes how these measures were developed and tested and provides considerations for providers that plan to use them.

On September 14, 2021, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Unvaccinated COVID patients cost the U.S. health system billions of dollars. The brief analyzes HHS and CDC data and finds there were 32,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations in June, 68,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations in July, and another 187,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated adults in the U.S. in August, for a total of 287,000 across the three months.

On September 14, 2021, the Bipartisan Policy Center published a report entitled, Bipartisan Solutions to Improve the Availability of Long-term Care. This report outlines policy recommendations, including new proposals to expand the availability of home and community-based services for low- and middle-income individuals. It also includes previous recommendations that BPC has developed to improve private-sector options for those with more financial resources.

On September 16, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled, Chronic Health Conditions: Federal Strategy Needed to Coordinate Diet-Related Efforts. This report examines (1) federal data on prevalence, mortality, and costs of selected diet-related chronic health conditions; (2) federal diet-related efforts to reduce Americans' risk of chronic health conditions; and (3) the extent to which federal agencies have coordinated their efforts.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On September 10, 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant funding to State-based Marketplaces (SBMs) to increase consumer access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage. The grants will be used by 21 SBMs to modernize IT systems and/or conduct targeted consumer outreach activities to help make health care coverage enrollment smoother. More information about this funding can be found here.

On September 13, 2021, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded more than $123 million in funding through six grant programs to provide multifaceted support to communities and health care providers as the Nation continues to combat the overdose epidemic. More information about this funding can be found here.

On September 15, 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that more than 2.8 million people newly gained access to affordable health care under the Biden-Harris Administration through the 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP) on HealthCare.gov and State-based Marketplaces. There are now 12.2 million people enrolled in the federal and state marketplaces. Additionally, there are now over 82.3 million people relaying on the Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as of April 2021. More information about this announcement can be found here.

On September 16, 2021, HHS, through HRSA, awarded over $48 million to 271 HRSA-supported health centers across 26 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to expand HIV prevention and treatment, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) related services, outreach, and care coordination. More information about this funding can be found here.

On September 17, 2021, an FDA advisory panel voted 16-3 recommending against FDA approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 years and older. The recommendation is non-binding on FDA's decision on Pfizer's application.

