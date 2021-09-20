ARTICLE

Theresa Langley joined AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast to discuss how the pandemic has changed the lives of working moms. She discusses what life was like before the pandemic and how everything changed in March 2020, the transition to remote work and school, and challenges related to childcare. She also shares tips and strategies that she has used to adjust to work and life during the pandemic and discuss how to transition back to the office and classroom. Tune in here: https://apple.co/39f4f50

