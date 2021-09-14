Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, the Biden Administration issued new COVID-19 vaccination requirements and HHS announced an additional $25.5 billion to support U.S. providers. Read more about these developments and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

On September 8, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance entitled, S12 Nonclinical Biodistribution Considerations for Gene Therapy Products; International Council for Harmonisation. This draft guidance provides harmonized recommendations for the conduct and overall design of nonclinical biodistribution (BD) studies for gene therapy (GT) products. Considerations for interpretation and application of the BD data to support a nonclinical development program and inform the design of clinical trials are also provided. The recommendations in the guidance endeavour to facilitate the development of investigational GT products, while avoiding unnecessary use of animals, in accordance with the 3Rs (reduce/refine/replace) principles. The draft guidance is intended to promote harmonization of recommendations for BD studies for investigational GT products and facilitate a more efficient and timely nonclinical development program.

On September 8, 2021, FDA issued updated guidance entitled, Development of Abbreviated New Drug Applications During the COVID-19 Pandemic - Questions and Answers Guidance for Industry. FDA is issuing this guidance to provide general recommendations to prospective applicants and applicants of abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) related to generic drug product development and regulatory submissions in the form of questions and answers that have been received and addressed by FDA during the COVID-19 public health emergency

Event Notices

September 13-14, 2021: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a virtual public meeting of the National Human Genome Research Institute's National Advisory Council for Human Genome Research. The meeting will include a report from the Institute Director and program staff, and a review and evaluation of grant applications.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On September 8, 2021, the Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing entitled, Living Your Best Life Now: Enjoying Your Golden Years with Physical and Mental Vitality. Witnesses present included: Connie D. Munn, Director, South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA); John M. Ciccone, MD, FACC, ABIHM, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital; Kesha L. Hayes, MA, LPN, Founder, Caring for Aging Beauties; Connie Ross-Karl, Honorary Senior America; Floyd Davidson Spence, Jr, Owner and Instructor, Lake Murray Fitness Cycle, LLC; and Perry A. Bowers, DMin, Founder and President, Focused Living Ministries.

U.S. House of Representatives

On September 9 and September 10, the House Committee on Ways and Means held its first markup of certain portions of the reconciliation package, dubbed the Build Back Better Act. The Committee considered the following subtitles: Subtitle A. Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Universal Paid Family and Medical Leave Subtitle B. Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Retirement Subtitle C. Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Child Care Access and Equity Subtitle D. Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Trade Adjustment Assistance Part 1 of Subtitle E: Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Pathways to Health Careers Part 2 of Subtitle E: Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Elder Justice Part 3 of Subtitle E: Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Skilled Nursing Facilities Part 4 of Subtitle E: Budget Reconciliation Legislative Recommendations Relating to Medicare Dental, Hearing, and Vision Coverage



III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On September 8, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, Medicaid Home- and Community-Based Services: Evaluating COVID-19 Response Could Help CMS Prepare for Future Emergencies. The CARES Act includes a provision for GAO to report on its ongoing COVID-19 monitoring and oversight efforts. In addition, GAO was asked to examine temporary changes to Medicaid in response to COVID-19. This report describes temporary changes to Medicaid home- and community-based services (HCBS) programs, including selected states' experience in making these changes; and examines the Center for Medicare & Medicaid's (CMS) monitoring and evaluation of the effects of those changes.

On September 9, 2021, RAND Corporation published a report entitled, Identifying Strategies to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance in the United States. This report presents the results of an evaluation of the root causes of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy to inform strategies to boost vaccine acceptance among vaccine-hesitant populations in the United States. The authors conducted a literature review of the causes of vaccine hesitancy and vaccine acceptance; focus groups with patients, pre-hospital first responders, and hospital-based health care providers; a social media platform sentiment analysis to review attitudes regarding the COVID-19 vaccine; and a roundtable discussion with experts on vaccine hesitancy.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On September 7, 2021, HHS announced that it is distributing an additional $452 million in federal funding through CMS to support 13 states' efforts to improve access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage through section 1332 state-based reinsurance waivers. More information about this announcement can be found here.

On September 9, 2021, CMS, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced that it will require staff within all Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccination. CMS explained that the emergency regulations announced on August 18 will now be expanded to include hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical settings, and home health agencies, among others, as a condition for participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. CMS expects to issue these emergency regulations in October as an interim final rule with comment period. However, they urge health care workers employed by Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities to begin the vaccination process immediately. More information about this announcement and the impending regulations can be found here. A list of Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities is available here.

On September 9, 2021, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra released a plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. Specifically, the plan identifies three guiding principles for lowering the cost of prescription drugs: (1) Make drug prices more affordable and equitable for all consumers and throughout the health care system by supporting drug price negotiation with manufacturers and stopping unreasonable price increases to ensure access to drugs that can improve health for all Americans; (2) Improve and promote competition throughout the prescription drug industry by supporting market changes that strengthen supply chains, promote biosimilars and generics, and increase transparency; and (3) Foster scientific innovation to promote better health care and improve health by supporting public and private research and making sure that market incentives promote discovery of valuable and accessible new treatments, not market gaming. The full plan, entitled Comprehensive Plan for Addressing High Drug Prices, can be found here. A high-level summary of the plan is available here.

On September 9, 2021, HHS awarded over $5 million to 27 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-funded health centers to expand services at new or existing Health Center Program service delivery sites located at or on the grounds of a school. School-based service sites are Health Center Program service delivery sites located at a school or on the grounds of a school. More information about the funding can be found here.

On September 9, 2021, the Biden Administration On September 9, 2021, the Biden Administration announced it is implementing a comprehensive national strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, which is intended to protect U.S. citizens while simultaneously keeping schools open and safe and preventing additional lockdowns, will focus on the following six areas: (1) Vaccinating the Unvaccinated; (2) Further Protecting the Vaccinated; (3) Keeping Schools Safely Open; (4) Increasing Testing and Requiring Masking; (5) Protecting Our Economic Recovery; and (6) Improving Care for those with COVID-19.

On September 10, 2021, HHS announced that it is making $25.5 billion in new funding available for health care providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding includes $8.5 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARP) resources for providers who serve rural Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or Medicare patients, and an additional $17 billion for Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 4 for a broad range of providers who can document revenue loss and expenses associated with the pandemic. Consistent with the requirements included in the CARES Act of 2020, PRF Phase 4 payments will be based on providers' lost revenues and expenditures between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. More information about this latest round of funding can be found here.

