An Attorney's Perspectives for Hospice Boards

Hospice boards today need to be well-versed in a number of areas that directly or indirectly address legal issues. In this three-part Hospice Governance Academy Spotlight Interview, Bill Musick, President of Integriti3D, talks with Meg Pekarske, a partner at Husch Blackwell and host of the podcast, "Hospice Insights: The Law and Beyond." They discuss the most pressing issues for hospice boards, ensuring that compliance plans are effective, and how to prepare for the future.

Segment 3: Being Proactive for the Future

The one thing that is certain about the future is that hospice is going to look different. Across the country, small, medium, and large hospice boards should be thinking about how they are going to continue to live their mission, serve their communities, and stay relevant for the next 5, 10, even 20 years. The key is to be prepared for change. This segment addresses:

Payment models such as Medicare Advantage and Value-Based Insurance Design

Business models such as geographic reach, service offerings, partnerships, and integrations

How the board supports the C-Suite in making business decisions for the good of the organization

Watch today: https://bit.ly/3zYEtO9

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.