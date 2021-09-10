New Jersey's Department of Health ("DOH") adopted new rules, 53 N.J.R. 1378(b), effective August 16, 2021, outlining registration standards for telehealth and telemedicine organizations, including submission of an annual registration form to the DOH with a $1,500 fee. These rules were issued pursuant to N.J.S.A. 45:1-64. The rules apply only to organizations that are organized for the primary purpose of administering services in the furtherance of telehealth or telemedicine. In other words, organizations that provide telehealth or telemedicine services, as well as in-person evaluation and care services, are not required to register or pay registration fees.

Under the rules, the DOH can suspend, revoke, or refuse to issue or renew an organization's registration for failure to comply with the standards set forth in the rules, New Jersey's telemedicine statute, N.J.S.A. 45:1-61, et seq., and any other applicable rules or statutes, or if the DOH determines that the organization poses a threat to the public's health, safety, or welfare. Non-compliant telehealth and telemedicine organizations may also be subject to a monetary penalty of $1,000 per day beginning from the date of the first provided unauthorized service.

Telehealth and telemedicine organizations providing services in New Jersey as of August 16, 2021 must submit a registration application within 60 days from August 16, 2021, or cease providing telehealth or telemedicine services.

