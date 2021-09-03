self

Health Care Beat · Understanding Social Determinants of Health

Social Determinants of Health are economic and social conditions that have a profound impact on people's health, well-being, and quality of life. On this episode of Health Care Beat, Adam Laughton, partner in Seyfarth's Corporate department and host of the podcast, discusses these conditions and how understanding and embracing them is important for health care organizations to help patients in ways beyond the traditional delivery of medical services.

