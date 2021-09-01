By October 1, 2021, hospices will need to update their election addendum form to address a change made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the final rule. The government has provided much-needed clarification and flexibility to certain aspects regarding the addendum. When should hospices provide the addendum to patients? What should hospices do if a patient refuses a signer's discharge prior to signing the addendum? In this episode we answer these questions and discuss other key changes related to the addendum announced in the final rule: https://bit.ly/3zx5SGJ

