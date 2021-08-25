Contributors: Linda Elam, Darrell Kirch, Alice Lam, Alisha Reginal

As the country reemerges from a pandemic that has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color, academic medical centers (AMCs) are shifting out of crisis-response mode and reflecting on opportunities to intentionally promote equity across their tripartite mission, advance antiracist policies, and bring science to bear on the challenge of eliminating health disparities in access to and outcomes of care. Organizations are at various stages of dialogue and engagement on the topic, with many having a long history of engagement, others renewing their commitment and others just starting the conversation.

In a new white paper titled "On the Path to Health Justice: Opportunities for Academic Medicine to Accelerate the Equitable Health System of the Future," Manatt Health describes strategies in nine areas of focus that can position AMCs to be leaders in eliminating disparities in their organizations and communities. The paper details:

Mission-specific strategies (education, research and clinical care)

Internal strategies (leadership and governance, people and culture, and data and analytics)

External strategies (purchasing power, community partnership, and policy and government relations)

Examples of successful initiatives around the country

