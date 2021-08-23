Stacy Cline Amin spoke to Inside Health Policy about California State University (CSU) students suing the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and the CSU system over the FDA's impending COVID-19 vaccine approval and CSU's vaccine mandate.

According to Stacy, the students sued the FDA, but their complaint is really with the university, adding that the FDA doesn't control in any direct or indirect way whether universities or businesses impose vaccine mandates.

Stacy said that the court could make a decision a few days after responses are filed, adding that she would be surprised if the judge didn't side with the government.

"In this case, the government has said that this lawsuit lacks validity," Stacy said. "So the only way it could delay [the FDA's decision] is if the court ordered them to delay. But it's being briefed on a preliminary injunction schedule, so it's moving fast."

