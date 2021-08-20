ARTICLE

The Biden Administration has announced that CMS is drafting a new rule to take effect as early as September 2021 that would condition continued Medicare and Medicaid funding for nursing homes on their staffs being vaccinated. This will likely have significant impact on vendors and providers that interact with nursing homes (since the homes are likely to require that any of their service providers also have their staffs vaccinated) and, more significantly, is unlikely to be last time that CMS uses its funding clout to spur greater vaccinations across the US health care industry.

