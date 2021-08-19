Husch Blackwell Partner Michael Annis and Senior Associate Emily Lyons are slated to provide five On-Demand Webinar Sessions at this year's Digital Animal Health Summit hosted by the KC Animal Health Corridor on August 24, 2021.

The Digital Animal Health Summit features 1:1 business partnering, on-demand webinars, emerging company presentations and live stream programming with industry leaders. The Summit brings together organizations from within the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, which is home to more than 300 animal health companies, representing the largest concentration in the world.

Mike's presentation will examine the current state of false advertising claims directed to the animal health and production industries and those on the likely horizon as sellers attempt to attract consumers who are concerned with the issues of humanely and sustainably-sourced products.

Emily will deliver four presentations on a variety of regulatory topics. The first presentation provides an update on the status of cell-based meats and their expected impact on the livestock industry. Lyons will also discuss how FDA regulates over-the-counter animal drugs and the data required to obtain FDA approval. Another presentation discusses the approval process for novel animal feed ingredients and how their proliferation in the animal health space in place of traditional animal pharmaceutical products. The final presentation will cover the hot topic of the proliferation of CBD products in the animal and pet care market and their current legality.

