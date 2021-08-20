After threatening to terminate Eleanor Slater Hospital's accreditation in 2017, an unannounced survey led to its decision to preliminarily deny its accreditation. The hospital, which is a state run psychiatric facility, is under investigation by the Rhode Island Attorney General into significant financial issues, workplace disputes and patient care complaints. A workplace union recently issued a vote of no confidence directed at hospital administration.

Originally published 22 June 2021.

