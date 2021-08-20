As providers rapidly expand their use of telehealth services, the variety of platforms and applications available to conduct telehealth visits also grows. Providers should assess various factors in deciding which platform to use or in upgrading an existing platform. From video quality to integration with a provider's medical records and billing systems to ensuring compliance with HIPAA, telehealth platforms may vary greatly and providers should be thorough in assessing their options.

Originally published 29 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.