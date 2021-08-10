Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, CMS issued its FY 2022 final rule updating Medicare's Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System. Read more about this regulation and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

August 30, 2021: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced a virtual public meeting of its National Advisory Council. The meeting will include remarks and discussion with the new Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use; updates on SAMHSA priorities; follow up on topics related to the previous SAMHSA NAC meeting; new grant opportunities and initiatives, and a council discussion on clinical trends and emerging national issues with SAMHSA NAC members.

August 31-September 1, 2021: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a virtual public meeting of the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases Advisory Council. The Council will discuss program policies and issues, as well as review and evaluate grant applications.

August 31-September 1, 2021: NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Advisory Council. The Council will discuss program policies and issues.

September 1, 2021: FDA announced a virtual public workshop entitled, Advancing the Development of Pediatric Therapeutics Complex Innovative Trial Design. The purpose of the public workshop is to discuss applications of complex and innovative trial designs in pediatric clinical trials.

September 9-10, 2021: NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the National Advisory Child Health and Human Development Council of the National Institute of Child Health & Human Development (NICHD). The meeting will include opening remarks, administrative matters, NICHD Director's Report, and other business of the Council, as well as to review and evaluate grant applications.

September 9-10, 2021: NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the Fogarty International Center Advisory Board. The Board will review and evaluate grant applications, as well as provide an update and discuss current and planned Fogarty International Center activities.

September 15, 2021: NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse. The Council will review and evaluate grant applications, as well as hold presentations and discuss other business of the Council.

September 29, 2021: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a virtual public meeting of the Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health (ABRWH), Subcommittee for Dose Reconstruction Reviews (SDRR), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The agenda will include discussions on various dose reconstruction program quality management and assurance activities. If time permits, there may also be discussion on professional judgement in response to the April 12, 2021 SDRR report to the Advisory Board.

October 14, 2021: NIH announced a virtual public meeting of the Division of the National Toxicology Program (DNTP). The meeting will peer review the Draft NTP Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity Technical Reports on 2-hydroxy-4-methoxybenzophenone and 2-ethylhexyl p-methoxycinnamate.

II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. Senate

On August 2, 2021, the Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies held a markup of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On August 5, 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report entitled, COVID-19: HHS's Collection of Hospital Capacity Data. In this report, GAO describes (1) HHS's implementation of HHS Protect hospital capacity reporting requirements and the challenges experienced by reporting entities; (2) HHS's and stakeholders' use of the data, if at all; and (3) lessons learned about ensuring the collection of quality hospital capacity data during a public health emergency.

On August 5, 2021, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published an issue brief entitled, Medicaid Authorities and Options to Address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH). This brief describes options and federal Medicaid authorities states may use to address enrollees' social determinants of health and provides state examples, including initiatives launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of this brief is on state-driven Medicaid efforts to address social determinants for nonelderly enrollees who do not meet functional status or health need criteria for home and community-based services (HCBS) programs.

On August 6, 2021, the RAND Corporation published a research brief entitled, Black Americans Cite Low Vaccine Confidence, Mistrust, and Limited Access as Barriers to COVID-19 Vaccination. This study finds that Vaccine confidence has improved among Black Americans, but mistrust plays a role in holding down vaccination rates.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On August 4, 2021, HHS provided $90 million to help rural communities combat opioid use disorders (OUD) and other forms of substance use disorders (SUD), and to improve access to maternal and obstetrics care. HHS is distributing the funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) across four programs within the Rural Community Opioid Response Program. More information about the funding decision can be found here.

On August 4, 2021, HHS announced that the American Rescue Plan lowered health costs for millions of Americans ahead of the August 15 deadline to get covered on HealthCare.gov. HHS said CMS released new data that shows returning consumers can save, on average, 40% off of their monthly premiums because of enhanced tax credits in the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and save with significantly lowered out-of-pocket costs. More information about the CMS data can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.