Husch Blackwell represented Talkspace—an online and mobile therapy company based in New York City that connects users with licensed therapists via video chat or text—as corporate and healthcare regulatory counsel in its recently closed business combination with Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

The combined company, Talkspace, Inc., began trading on Nasdaq on June 23, 2021, and has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.4 billion.

"It has been our privilege over the past five years to provide Talkspace with a range of business guidance, legal advice and regulatory counseling," said Husch Blackwell partner Hal Katz, the firm's lead corporate and healthcare regulatory lawyer on the transaction. "This is an exciting and significant milestone for the company, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have assisted Talkspace in becoming the first and only publicly traded virtual behavioral health company."

Katz led the team, which included Lauren Collins, Spencer Smith, Scott Loftin, Lizzy Rettinger, Ragini Acharya, Damiya Park, Dominic Castillo, Amberly Morgan, Wakaba Tessier, Kevin Koronka, Albert Lin and Craig Kovarik.

The full client press release can be found at: Talkspace, a Leading Virtual Behavioral Healthcare Company, Completes Merger with Hudson Executive Investment Corp. and Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under the Symbol "TALK".

