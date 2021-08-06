The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

COVID-19 Vaccines Are Here: Now What?

On this episode of Health Care Beat, Jamaica Szeliga, partner in Seyfarth's Intellectual Property practice and member of the firm's Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals industry group, joins host Adam Laughton for a conversation about the development and implementation of the vaccines being used in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.