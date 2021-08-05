On July 13, 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced new CPT codes for remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) in the proposed rule for the 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.

Tania Khan and Sean Sullivan discuss the new RTM codes, how they compare with the remote physiological monitoring codes, and the kinks CMS is still working out.

