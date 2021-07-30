Hospice boards today need to be well-versed in a number of areas that directly or indirectly address legal issues. In this three-part Hospice Governance Academy Spotlight Interview, Bill Musick, President of Integriti3D, talks with Meg Pekarske, a partner at Husch Blackwell and host of the podcast, "Hospice Insights: The Law and Beyond." They discuss the most pressing issues for hospice boards, ensuring that compliance plans are effective, and how to prepare for the future. Watch the three-part interview at https://bit.ly/3l9XuIW.

