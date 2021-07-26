ARTICLE

07.21.2021

Alcoholism has long been a challenge for many in the legal profession in particular and the stress and social isolation from the pandemic has resulted in increased alcohol abuse. Shannon Petersen, the managing partner of Sheppard Mullin's Del Mar office, will tell his personal story of alcoholism and share valuable insights for how to help colleagues, friends, and family dealing with addiction.

Presented by

Shannon Petersen , Partner, Sheppard Mullin

, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Elizabeth Balfour, Partner, Sheppard Mullin - Moderator

