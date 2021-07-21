In a new post on the Covington Digital Health blog, our colleagues discuss proposed legislation that would expand the definition of "provider of health care" under California's Confidentiality of Medical Information Act ("CMIA"). Under the proposed law, a provider of health care would include:

"any business that offers personal health record software or hardware to a consumer, including a mobile application or other related device that is designed to maintain personal health record system information . . . in order to make information available to an individual or to a provider of health care at the request of the individual or provider of health care, for purposes of allowing the individual to manage their information, or for the diagnosis, treatment, or management of a medical condition of the individual."

The post walks through the proposed text and explains how the proposed legislation would impact who is required to abide by the CMIA. The post also discusses how mobile health tracking apps have been under

