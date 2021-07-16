United States:
Podcast: Health Equity – Two Perspectives
16 July 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
In this new episode of OnAir: Health Care, Akin Gump
health care senior policy advisor Matthew Hittle and consultant Dr. Mario Ramirez welcome House Ways and Means
Committee health counsel Orriel Richardson and National Minority
Quality Forum CEO Dr. Gary Puckrein.
Among the topics covered:
- Health equity - the view from Capitol Hill and beyond.
- CMS update.
- Race and health disparities.
- Health care costs.
Originally published June 22, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
