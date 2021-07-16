self

In this new episode of OnAir: Health Care, Akin Gump health care senior policy advisor Matthew Hittle and consultant Dr. Mario Ramirez welcome House Ways and Means Committee health counsel Orriel Richardson and National Minority Quality Forum CEO Dr. Gary Puckrein.

Among the topics covered:

Health equity - the view from Capitol Hill and beyond.

CMS update.

Race and health disparities.

Health care costs.

Originally published June 22, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.