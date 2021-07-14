Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in healthcare regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

This week, President Biden signed an Executive Order intended to promote competition across the American economy, including the health care industry. Read more about the order and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

On July 6, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance entitled, Unique Device Identification System: Form and Content of the Unique Device Identifier. This document describes the requirements for, and FDA's recommendations regarding, the form and content of the UDI to help ensure that the UDIs developed under systems for the issuance of UDIs meet the objectives of the Unique Device Identification System Final Rule.

On July 9, 2021, FDA issued a delay of effective date for the final rule entitled, Tobacco Products; Required Warnings for Cigarette Packages and Advertisements. As required by an order issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, this action delays the effective date of the final rule until July 13, 2022.

On July 9, 2021, FDA issued revised guidance entitled, Submission of Plans for Cigarette Packages and Cigarette Advertisements. This is a revision to the third edition of this final guidance, which is intended to assist those required to submit cigarette plans for cigarette packages and cigarette advertisements by providing content, timing, and other recommendations related to those submissions. FDA is revising this guidance to reflect the May 21, 2021, court order that postponed the effective date of the final rule entitled Tobacco Products; Required Warnings for Cigarette Packages and Advertisements to July 13, 2022. Pursuant to the court order, this revised guidance strongly encourages entities to submit cigarette plans to FDA as soon as possible after publication of the final rule, and in any event, by the recommended submission date, which is currently September 13, 2021.

July 14, 2021: The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) announced a public meeting entitled, Meeting of the National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality. The meeting will begin with an update on AHRQ's recent accomplishments in Health Systems Research, Practice Improvement, and Data and Analytics. The agenda will also include discussions on Strategic Opportunities for FY 2022, Opportunities to Advance Telehealth, and Advancing Patient Safety.

II. Congressional Hearings

There were no health-related Congressional hearings this week.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On July 8, 2021, RAND Corporation published a research brief entitled, Key Findings from RAND Health Care Research on Telehealth Policy. RAND Health Care researchers have been using public and private data, such as data from health care claims, to understand telehealth's effect on health care delivery and how it affects care quality, access, equity, and costs. Researchers have also been working with an array of partners, including the National Institutes of Health, private payers, and telehealth services and app companies that work directly with patients to conduct studies to assess the impacts and effectiveness of particular services. Researchers have conducted randomized controlled trials and interviews and surveys of the general public, telehealth patients, and health care providers. This document synthesizes key findings from recent RAND research on telehealth.

III. Other Health Policy News

On July 8, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and FDA released a joint statement on COVD-19 vaccine boosters, announcing that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. The full statement can be found here.

On July 9, 2021, the HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) released the United States Core Data for Interoperabilityversion 2 (USCDI v2), a standardized set of health data classes and constituent data elements for nationwide, interoperable health information exchange. The update supports the standardized, electronic exchange of social determinants of health (SDOH), sexual orientation, and gender identity (SO/GI) among several other updated data elements. While encouraged, this update does not require health professionals, such as doctors and nurses, to record this data or individuals to share such data. More information about the update can be found here.

On July 9, 2021, President Biden signed an Executive Order (EO) intended to promote competition in the American economy. Among other things, the wide-ranging EO addresses four areas of the health care industry where the Biden Administration has identified a lack of competition: (1) prescription drug manufacturers, (2) hearing aids, (3) hospitals, and (4) the health insurance industry. The EO proposes solutions to address anti-competitive practices among prescription drug manufacturers; directs HHS to consider issuing proposed rules within 120 days for allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter; and calls on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and HHS to take steps to address hospital and insurance company consolidation. More information on the EO can be found here.

