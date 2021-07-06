self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: iTunes | Google | SoundCloud | Spotify

Patient Civil Rights and the Biden Administration - Important Considerations for the Health Care Industry

On this episode of Health Care Beat, host Adam Laughton is joined by Leon Rodriguez, chair of Seyfarth's Government Relations & Policy group and former Director of the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights. Their discussion focusses on topics including emerging trends and issues related to patient civil rights, how the Biden Administration plans to address these issues, and what that will ultimately mean for the health care industry moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.