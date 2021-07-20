Strategic Restructuring for the Future: Exploring How Hospices Are Using Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Service Diversification to Transform

Change, transformation, disruption: whatever you want to call it, it's happening in the hospice industry over the next 5 years. It is unquestionable that the carve-in to Medicare Advantage, the rise of value-based care and steady market consolidation is changing the playing field. How do hospices respond? In this series, we explore how hospices are and can restructure their businesses. We discuss the opportunities and limits of different models: palliative care, affiliations for payor contracting or the more transformative change brought through a merger or acquisition. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, hospices can explore new ways of being. We are excited to guide you on this road and hope these conversations help as you explore these important questions within your organization and determine your best path into the future.

Today's Episode: Succeeding in Value-Based Care - How Hospices Can Collaborate Through Network Models

Today, Husch Blackwell's Meg Pekarske is joined by the newest member of our Hospice & Palliative care team, Noreen Vergara, where they discuss different ways hospices can come together to succeed in the value-based care landscape. They explore a continuum of options from messenger-model networks to networks that are clinically and financially integrated all the way to common ownership through merger or acquisition. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, collaboration can be a fresh way to create operational efficiencies, streamline costs, expand geographic reach and benchmark quality, all of which are critical to enhancing payor relationships. We hope you enjoy this rich conversation.

