Winstead PC is collaborating with Texas Health Catalyst at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin to support entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of developing their healthcare technology products.

Spearheaded by Dr. Nishi Viswanathan, Texas Health Catalyst is based on a unique model focused on the development of early-stage ideas and discoveries that have the potential for profound impact on the healthcare industry. Beginning in spring 2021, Texas Health Catalyst will launch its application process and will select 10 of the most promising candidates to join the program. Winstead attorneys will provide tailored consultations for each applicant to address current or potential legal issues.

Winstead will provide startup entrepreneurs with resources and support on legal matters such as entity formation, licensing from universities, IP strategy, funding, lease agreements, OSHA, privacy/global agreements, and more. The firm will also offer educational programming and opportunities to meet and network with other professionals in the startup community.

"Winstead is committed to moving healthcare technology and the latest innovations in the life sciences industry forward," said Winstead Shareholder Lekha Gopalakrishnan. "Our collaboration with Texas Health Catalyst is intended to advance their mission of addressing unmet needs in healthcare through technology innovation."

Winstead's Emerging-Growth Companies & Venture Capital team works with a broad spectrum of individuals who are looking to take their business to the next level. The group's experienced attorneys work with founders, entrepreneurs, startups, and emerging-growth companies, providing tailored legal counsel designed to help them meet their specific goals. Winstead's Intellectual Property team provides inventors and startup companies with strategic counsel on all aspects of intellectual property, including trademarks, IP protection, and due diligence to support commercialization goals. Additionally, Winstead attorneys also work with angel investors, venture capitalists, and private equity funds, as well as other institutional investors, to help them find and fund the next great company.

